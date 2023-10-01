Tensions escalated in Churachandpur as residents took to the streets to protest the arrest of six individuals in connection with a case involving the disappearance and death of two students.

The Churachandpur residents voiced their concerns, questioning the basis of the arrests, particularly in the absence of concrete evidence such as the discovery of the missing individuals' bodies.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, one of the resident of Churachandpur expressed the prevailing unease in the region.

"It is very tense, highly volatile in Churachandpur," the Churachandpur resident said.

The arrests were made in connection with the death of two students. However, the residents raised questions about the timing and basis of these arrests.