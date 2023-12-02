The Thadou Baptist Association of Assam sent "Phalbi Gifts" for Manipur's Kuki-Zo Internally Displaced Persons in Kangpokpi district.

The Assam's Thadou Baptist Association winter gift was handed over to the Internally Displaced Persons through Thadou Students' Association Sadar Hills under its "Thilpha Bol Ute" mission at Mandap Relief Centre at Gamnom Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district today.

The "Phalbi Gifts" of Assam's Thadou Baptist Association include blankets and eatables for children.

TBA Assam Executive Secretary, Paochon Hangshing in his message to the Kuki-Zo IDPs of Manipur stated that TBA Assam stands in solidarity with all our people who are displaced owing to the ongoing conflicts and we always follow your grievances and hardships with our prayers.

"The tears of our pain and despair now will be our future jubilation", added the TBA Assam Executive Secretary's exhortation message.



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The message also exhorted the IDPs and prayed that the love and strength of the Almighty always prevail among the Kuki-Zo Internally Displaced Persons.

Laljathang Sitlhou, the Culture Secretary of TSA Sadar Hills while encouraging the Internally Displaced Persons prayed for the Almighty's blessing before the handing over ceremony of the Assam TBA's Phalbi Gifts.

TSA Sadar Hills President Paominlun Lhouvum said that the student body has been relentlessly working from every angle for the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons while especially focusing on the education and skill development of the IDPs.

He said that under TSA Sadar Hills' "Themjil Khohsah Ute" project we embarked on displaced children's education and those youths interested in skill development can avail of the TSA Sadar Hills Skill Card for skill development-related activities.