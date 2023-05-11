Thousands of protesters stepped out in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on May 11 blocking trucks carrying essential goods towards Imphal while coming from Dimapur.

As per official sources, the trucks containing essential goods are being stopped from heading towards the capital Imphal amid the procession taken out by the locals of Kangpokpi and neighbouring areas. The trucks are being send back to Senapati.

Meanwhile, reports of fresh incidents of violence have poured wherein one Manipur Police Commando was martyred and three others received bullet injuries during a fierce gun fight that ensued in the morning of May 11 between the security forces and suspected militants.

The injured security personnel have been sent to various hospitals of the state as the situation in Manipur continues to remain tense.

Also read : Manipur: 1 security personnel martyred, 3 injured in fresh violence near Kamvai