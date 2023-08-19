The past 24 hours have been marked by an atmosphere of tension in the state of Manipur as sporadic incidents of firing and gatherings of protestors have been reported. Security forces have remained engaged in addressing the situation, with various actions taken to ensure safety and stability.

Three members of an underground outfit were apprehended on August 18, 2023. They have been placed under police custody for a period of six days starting from the same day.

Security forces conducted thorough search operations across the fringes and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal districts. The operations resulted in the seizure of 06 firearms, 29 rounds of ammunition, and 02 explosive devices from different locations within Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

The day also witnessed public rallies held in Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Kangpokpi, all addressing the current law and order situation. These rallies concluded peacefully.

To maintain strict vigilance and curb potential violations, a total of 125 checkpoints and nakas were established across various districts in Manipur. A total of 1548 individuals were detained in connection with violations recorded across the state.

Furthermore, the movement of essential goods and vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 was ensured, with a convoy system in place to facilitate safe transportation.

Authorities are keen on dispelling any misinformation and rumors. The public is encouraged to verify the authenticity of videos and information before believing and sharing them. To assist in this endeavor, a rumor-free number, 9233522822, has been set up at the Central Control Room.

Additionally, an appeal has been extended to individuals to return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearby security forces.