In a fresh incident of violence in the state of Manipur, three persons have been reportedly killed by armed miscreants who carried out an ambush in the state on September 12 morning.

According to sources, the incident took place around 8.20 am on Tuesday morning with the ambush carried out between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei of Kanggui area.



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The civilians who died in the ambush have been identified as Satneo Tuboi of K Ponlen, Ngamminlun Lhouvum of K Ponlem, and Ngamminlun Kipgen of Lhangkichoi. The deceased are reported to be from the Kuki-Zo community.