In the latest development from the ethnic clashes hit Manipur, at least three village volunteers were killed in an exchange of fire with armed miscreants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on August 18.

As per sources, heavy gunfire broke out at Thowai Kuki village in Manipur's Ukhrul district leading to the death of three villagers in the incident.

Sources said that the sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from Thowai Kuki village early this morning (August 18) following which three villagers went missing.

Sources informed that the lifeless bodies of the missing trio were recovered after a hectic search by CSOs and surrounding villagers.



Also Read: Manipur violence: CBI deploys 53 officers to probe ethnic clash in state

The deceased has been identified as Jamkhogin Haokip (26), Thangkhokai Haokip (35) and Hollenson Baite (24).

On the otherhand, the CBI on August 16 deputed 53 officers, including 29 women, drawn from its units across the country to probe Manipur violence cases.

The team which includes three DIGs - Lovely Katiyar, Nirmala Devi and Mohit Gupta - and Superintendent of Police Rajveer will report to Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who will supervise the overall probe.

It is understood to be first of its kind mobilisation where such a large number of women officers have been simultaneously pressed into service, they said.