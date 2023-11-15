The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) today organized a “Mass Rally Against Atrocities on Kuki-Zo Tribals” in Churachandpur district.

Tens of thousands of protesters from every corner of the district marched from three locations - Kawnpui Public Ground, Muolvaiphei Public Ground and Pearsomun Public Ground - to Tuibuong Peace Ground near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, shouting slogans against the state government and demanding investigating agencies to probe cases of atrocities against tribals by the Meitei community.

The rally was held to protest the barbaric ways in which innocent Kuki-Zo civilians are murdered by mobs and the cherry-picking of cases by police and central investigating agencies like the CBI and NIA to appease the majority Meitei community at the expense of minority tribals.



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While cases blamed on Kuki-Zo tribals are swiftly taken up and arrests promptly made, cases involving

tribal victims are either not taken up or are stalled indefinitely.

Further, the ITLF and the entire Kuki-Zo community demand that the CBI immediately investigate or fast-track several cases.

"Many more innocent Kuki-Zo civilians were brutally murdered by mobs, Arambai Tenggol because of their ethnicity. The central government should acknowledge the situation for what it is – an ethnic cleansing of minorities by the majority," mentions the release.