The Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district after having the mandate of its people during the observation of "Remembrance Day" decided to intensify the movement following the alleged 'insouciance' of the Centre in resolving the Kuki-Zo political problems even after four-month of the wide-scale violence in Manipur.

Thousands of Kuki-Zo people across Kangpokpi district congregated at Brig. M. Thomas ground, Kangpokpi on Sunday evening to commemorate the 4-month-long wide-scale violence in the state since May 3.

The "Remembrance Day" to mark the 4-month-long violence was organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District with the theme song, "I-Gam Hilou Ham" (Is Not Our Land) composed by L.S. Mangboi, who was recently killed in one of the shelling by the alleged state-sponsored militants in Churachandpur.



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A minute silence was observed by the gathering as a mark of condolence to the martyrs Kuki-Zo people while the sound of the siren of the ambulance was played to pay homage and honour to the departed souls.

While the theme song, "I-Gam Hilou Ham" composed by L.S. Mangboi was sung by the Joint Kuki-Zo Artistes, the gathering lit candles, torches, and flashlights of their mobile waving to demonstrate the unity of the Kuki-Zo people.

Motivational speech from CoTU leaders, victims' families and relatives, and blessings from Dr. Rev. V. Sitlhou, former Executive Secretary MBC, and President TBA-I was the main highlight of the event.

Minakshi Singh, a social activist from Delhi who also attended the event said that we fought for the Kuki-Zo people in Delhi by organizing a protest rally, and other various forms of protest and the world is praying for the Kuki-Zo people.

Encouraging the mammoth crowd, Minakshi Singh exhorted the Kuki-Zo women to stand up for their rights and fight for them while conveying that the world is with them and nobody can snatch away their Constitutional rights.

The social activists from Delhi also provided huge medical aid and other basic requirements for the Internally Displaced Persons at various relief camps and hospitals in the district.

On the sideline of the observance of Remembrance Day, CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that the Kuki-Zo people across the Kangpokpi district observed the Remembrance Day to remember our Kuki-Zo martyrs for the cause of the nation and pay a befitting tribute while showing solidarity to bereaved families on the occasion of the fourth month long violence.

He continued that despite the wide-scale ethnic cleansing upon the Kuki-Zo by the majority's Meitei having reached four months long, the Government of India's 'mildness' in resolving the issue is very unfortunate and unexpected.

He urged the Centre to expedite the process of separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people.

The Committee on Tribal Unity also decided to intensify the economic blockade along the two National Highways passing through Kangpokpi district after having the mandate of the people.

CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that as we have decided to cautiously intensify our movement, for the first phase, we have decided to intensify the economic blockade imposed along the two national highways passing through Kangpokpi district.

He said that we have installed more checkpoints at various strategic locations along the National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur road) and we will also intensify the economic blockade along the National Highway-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road).

Therefore, we appeal to all transporters ferrying essential commodities, particularly along the National Highway-37, to stay away from plying along the two National Highways as we will intensify the economic blockade, he added.

He also urged the public, and various organizations within and outside Manipur to not take the imposition of the economic blockade otherwise but rather extend cooperation and support to avoid misunderstanding in the future.

Meanwhile, a similar observance of Remembrance Day was also held in Sadar Hills East Saikul block ground with a similar theme song.

Thousands gathered at Saikul Block ground to mark the fourth month of violence against minority Kuki-Zo ethnic groups in Manipur and in remembrance of fallen souls, 36 including 5 women in respect of Sadar Hills East Saikul), whose dead bodies majority of which are still lying at RIMS and JINMS mortuary in Imphal.

Over 80 Kuki-Zo villages have been burnt down in Saikul Assembly Constituency by the Meitei mob and Meitei armed civilians.

Thousands of displaced persons are taking refuge at various relief camps in and around Saikul Sub Divisional Headquarters.

The public gathering shared their painful experiences for the last four months from May 3, while mass prayer was also held for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

A floral tribute was also paid during the event.

The gathering earnestly appealed to the Govt of India and to all concerned to bring a permanent solution to the problems currently facing the Kuki-Zo ethnic minorities in Manipur, so that they can live a peaceful and dignified life as equal citizens of this great democratic country.