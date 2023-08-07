A delegation of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on August 7 to discuss burial site for 35 deceased Kukis.

The development comes after the Manipur High Court had issued an order on August 3 in connection with Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 33 of 2023 (International Meeteis Forum Vs State of Manipur & ors), directing both the State and Central Governments, law enforcement agencies, and the public to maintain the status quo ante of the disputed land. The court has also urged the authorities to take effective measures to control the law and order situation surrounding the land in question.



The court has further instructed the Central and State Governments, along with respondents No. 11 & 12 and any aggrieved parties, to engage in an effort to reach an amicable settlement. The private respondents and representatives of the Kuki-Zo community have been given the liberty to apply for land allotment for burial purposes within one week.



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