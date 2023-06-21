Disturbed by the volatile situation prevailing in the northeastern state of Manipur for the past 40 days, the North American Manipur Tribal Association in collaboration with coalition partners will hold a vigil and rally to address the urgent issues faced by the minority community, especially the Kuki-Zomi people in Manipur on June 22 and June 24, 2023.

The vigil and the rally will be held at the US Capitol Grounds and White House (Lafayette Park) respectively.

“We request your presence to collectively bring attention and call upon The United States Government, and The United Nations, to extend their support by providing immediate humanitarian aid to the displaced people in Manipur”, a statement from NAMTA said.

The tribal body even lashed out at the Meitei community, alleging them of usurping freedom of religion, right to life, physical integrity, freedom of movement, residence and security by radical elements allegedly belonging to the Meitei community.

They even hit out at the community stating that the Kuki-Zomi villages have been allegedly attacked by the majority Meitei militants allegedly aided by state police commandos, since May 3, 2023. “The displaced members of the Kuki-Zomi community are facing dire circumstances, with little to no humanitarian aid provided by the State Government of Manipur nor the Central Government of India”, added the statement.

NAMTA has called all concerned individuals to stand in solidarity with the tribal community of Manipur and advocate for President’s Rule (Article 356) in Manipur.

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