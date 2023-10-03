After careful consideration, the indefinite shutdown declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) at Churachandpur in protest against the abduction of 7 Kuki-Zo including 2 minors will be concluded by 6 pm today October 3, 2023.

However, ITLF will continue to monitor the situation and will issue a public notice if intense agitation is required.

In regards to the ITLF Women Wing weekly dharna, considering the continuous two-day shutdown, the dharna will be cancelled tomorrow (i.e. 4th October 2023) and will be resumed as usual from next week.



Also Read: Manipur violence: CoTU's total shutdown begins in Kangpokpi

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills begins its 15-hour total shutdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district from 6:00 a.m. this morning to mark the fifth-month unrest in the state.

The CoTU had earlier announced its decision to impose a total shutdown as part of its commemoration of the fifth-month unrest in the state.

Following the commencement of the total shutdown, shops and various other business establishments in Kangpokpi District Headquarters including Nute Kailhang or Mother's Market, the largest market in the town were seen closed.