In a significant development, Lhunkhosei Chongloi, aged 30, son of Hentinthang Chongloi from C Aisan Village, Saikul PS, and Satgohgin Hangsinh, aged 28, son of Ngamjalun Hangsinh from Khomunnom Village, Litan PS, have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of two young boys, Avinash Maibam and Ningthoujam Anthony from Akham Awang Leikai.

The accused individuals were brought before a Magistrate and subsequently remanded into police custody for 11 days, until November 17, 2023. The arrest comes after an intensive investigation into the reported abduction case.



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The swift actions of law enforcement have led to the apprehension of the two suspects. The arrested individuals will remain in police custody during this time, as the investigation continues to unfold.

As the case evolves, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the abduction and the fate of the missing boys. The police department remains committed to ensuring justice prevails in this matter.