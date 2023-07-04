Days after the easing of curfew in a few hill districts of Manipur Valley and the lifting of a blockade from NH-2, a fresh incident of violence was reported from Manipur’s Thoubal district on July 4.

As per sources, one civilian was killed after security forces opened fire to control the situation. Meanwhile, 12 including Amrymen have been injured in the incident.

On the otherhand, the house of the spokesperson of KNO, Dr Seilen Haokip in Songpi, Churachandpur, was targeted and burnt down by unknown miscreants on July 3.



Also Read: Manipur violence: KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip's house torched by miscreants in Churachandpur

Seilen Haokip was one of the people who supported the lifting of the blockade of NH 2 in Kangpokpi.

The situation in Manipur took a turn for the worse on July 3 when firing incidents were reported in the Kangpokpi area, located under the Thingsat hill range. Sources indicate that an exchange of gunfire also occurred in Phaileng village during the early hours of the day. As of the latest reports, firing is still underway in these areas, adding to the prevailing atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.