A violent clash between two villages in Ukhrul district, Manipur, has left at least two people dead, including a Manipur Rifles personnel. The incident, which occurred today, stems from a longstanding land dispute between Hunphun and Hungpung villages.

Gunfire erupted as tensions escalated, resulting in multiple injuries alongside the fatalities.

Local authorities have taken swift action to contain the situation. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ukhrul imposed a prohibition order at 9:30 am, restricting movement and banning activities that could further destabilise the area.

Further, internet and mobile data services have been suspended in the district for 24 hours, beginning at 1:20 pm, to curb the spread of misinformation.