A man was left with a bullet wound to his right leg after unidentified armed individuals allegedly opened fire on August 13. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Md. Abdul Latif, also known as Ningthem, hails from Kwakta Khunou Ward No. 4.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 11:30 PM on the Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi Idigah road in Thoubal district, falling within the jurisdiction of Lilong Police station. Latif sustained a bullet injury to the calf of his right leg.

He was taken to Noor Hospital in Lilong, where medical attention was administered to him. Latif's condition is now deemed to be out of immediate danger.

Upon receiving information about the shooting, a police team was dispatched to the scene of the incident. A search operation was conducted in the vicinity of the location, revealing an empty case suspected to be from a 9 mm ammunition round. The police personnel also extended their search to approximately 16 houses and verified the identities of about 30 individuals, including females.