On June 21, unprovoked firing continued from Urangpat in Manipur, with one IED blast reported south of Kwatka on a bridge near Ward No. 9.

At approximately 7.15 p.m., an IED blast occurred south of Kwakta on the Bridge near Ward No. 9 in a vehicle, most likely a Mahindra Scorpio. In Kwatka, Bishnupur district, two people were killed and four were injured, though official confirmation on the number of casualties is yet awaited. According to sources, a Scorpio was parked over a culvert, and a few bystanders saw the driver exit the vehicle.

However, at around 5.45 p.m. in Imphal East, the sound of gunshots from automatic small arms was heard near Urangpat, north of YKPI. According to sources, the situation has been brought under control in the meantime.

According to a source, Meira Paibis has continued to block the Sawonbung-YKPI road axis in multiple locations throughout Imphal West.

According to sources, on June 21 at around 5 p.m., firing occurred towards N Boljang Village, south of Kanchup in Imphal West, as Assam Rifle troops retaliated and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, security forces continue to fight intermittent shooting in sensitive areas.

According to sources, a new shooting occurred on June 21 in the Kangpokpi district.

According to sources, miscreants attacked Tangnaum village, formerly known as Haraothel, under Kangchup Geljang Sub Division in Saitu Assembly Constituency of Kangpokpi district, near Leimakhong, on June 21 at around 6:00 PM.

Miscreants attacked another Kuki village, Mongneljang, in Saikul Sub Division, Kangpokpi District, around 7:30 PM, after only one and a half hours of firing in Tangnaum.

Also read : Manipur: Fresh firing reported in Kangpokpi district