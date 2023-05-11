Minister of Education, Thounaojam Basantakumar, held a press briefing on May 11 to update on the current situation in Manipur. He announced that normalcy prevails in the region, with a relaxation of curfew for seven hours on May 11, 2023.

However, he informed the public that 321 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the violence that has erupted in the region. Furthermore, 30 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Among those arrested was Khupngam Koireng from Utonglok Koireng under Sagolmang PS, Imphal East, who was caught with a 9mm pistol, four 9mm live rounds, and another four .32 live rounds by the Assam Rifles at Sagolmang.

The number of casualties from the ongoing violence is 68, with 236 reported injuries. There have been 1,794 cases of arson, and the deployment of Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), and local police has been effective. The authorities have taken up Confident Building measures and deployed forces in the fringe areas. Inspections of Suspension of Operation (SoO) camps and weapons in the camps by Assam Rifles and local police are ongoing. Additionally, flag marches and area domination exercises are being carried out extensively. Surveillance by drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and helicopters is also ongoing.

Regarding the relief camps, out of the 45,727 persons who were admitted or reported at various relief camps, most of them have left the relief camps and returned to their respective localities or homes. Another 2,639 persons were moved by flight. Furthermore, out of the 1,078 arms snatched from security forces, 422 arms have been recovered.

However, the situation in Bishnupur District remains tense as some unknown armed persons suspected to be cadres of a SoO Group fired upon Commando (CDO) teams of Bishnupur at Toronglaobi Maning Leikai and Terakhongsangbi Maning Leikai under Moirang Police Station, injuring five personnel and leading to the death of one. The deceased was identified as Heisnam Jiten Singh Rfn. No. 05197150, who was attached with CDO/BPR.

The injured personnel were identified as SI. N. Nandalal Singh, CDO/BPR; SI. H. Haridas, CDO/BPR; Hav. Md. Islammuddin, 2nd IRB attached with CDO/BPR; Const. Y. Shital Meitel, CDO/BPR; and Md. Raja Haq, 2nd IRB attached with CDO/BPR. They were admitted to Moirang Hospital, Raj Medicity, and RIMS Hospital for medical treatment.

Minister Basantakumar also informed that around 180 goods trucks, including 28 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) trucks, were blocked by a large crowd at Hengbung area around 9:30 am. The trucks have since been shifted towards Senapati.