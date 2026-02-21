Manipur violence victim and BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte passes away

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vungzagin Valte passed away on February 21 after battling critical injuries sustained during the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur in May 2023.



According to sources, Valte passed away at 2:19 PM.

He was undergoing treatment at Medanta Medicity Hospital in Gurugram at the time of his death.

Valte, a Kuki-Zo legislator representing Thanlon Assembly Constituency in Churachandpur district, was severely attacked on May 4, 2023, the second day of the clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities.

On that day, he had met then Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in Imphal to appeal for peace amid escalating tensions. While returning from the meeting, his vehicle was stopped by a mob near RIMS Road at Nagamapal in Imphal West district. He was pulled out and assaulted, leaving one side of his face crushed and his left eye severely damaged.

He had been undergoing long-term treatment in Delhi and Churachandpur since the assault. He was airlifted to New Delhi for advanced medical care. For nearly two years, he remained bedridden while undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the national capital.

In April 2025, Valte returned to Churachandpur and continued receiving medical care as part of his recovery. However, his health condition deteriorated earlier this month, and he was airlifted again to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on February 8, 2026.

The new Manipur Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, personally monitored his health and arranged the air ambulance, seeing him off at the airport as a gesture of solidarity and peace.

Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on February 21.

Valte was a senior BJP leader from the Kuki-Zo community and had been actively involved in representing the interests of the hill districts. His assault during the 2023 violence had drawn widespread attention.

He is survived by his family members. Further details regarding funeral arrangements are awaited.