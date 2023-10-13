At least two village volunteers sustained injuries in an attack allegedly by armed miscreants in the Yaingangpokpi and Seijang areas of Imphal East. The attack also led to injuries for around seven Meira Paibis, who were reportedly lathi-charged by army and paramilitary forces. All injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment in various hospitals.

The incident unfolded at approximately 3 am on October 12 when armed miscreants from Twichin Kuki Village and Monomphai Village advanced towards a brick-field situated between Sabungkhok Khunou and Twichi Kuki village. These armed miscreants opened indiscriminate fire towards Sabungkhok Khunou which compelled a response from state, central forces, and village volunteers.

The exchange of fire continued until 9 am, with armed miscreants persistently firing towards the Meitei village. The attack resumed later in the day, extending until 1 pm, resulting in injuries to two village volunteers.

Simultaneously, a heated argument erupted between army and paramilitary forces and Meira Paibi at Saabungkhok Khunou and Seijang when the forces reportedly halted an ambulance dispatched to evacuate village volunteers. After some time, the ambulance was permitted to proceed. However, the situation remained tense, leading to a gathering of womenfolk on the road. In an effort to disperse the crowd, the forces initially used smoke bombs and subsequently resorted to lathi-charging. Seven individuals were subsequently admitted to different hospitals for their injuries.

According to sources, armed miscreants have allegedly been targeting Meitei villages located in the peripheral areas of Lamlai Assembly constituency and Saikul Assembly constituency over the past few days. Despite the ongoing attacks, Meitei families have managed to remain in their homes, although women and children have sought refuge in safer locations during the night due to sporadic firing by armed miscreants.

Armed miscreants have specifically targeted Sabungkhok Khunou, Yaingangpokpi, Shantikhongbal, Thamnapokpi, Sanasabi, and other adjacent Meitei villages, intensifying their attacks since early morning on October 12.