Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing his concern over the Manipur crisis just by focusing on one single incident, former Vice president of the Manipur Peoples Party (MPP) Dr. S Ibomcha on July 23 asked him what action will be taken by the government for allegedly burning his mother alive armed miscreants.

Addressing the media during a press conference held at the office of MPP, Dr. Ibomcha questioned, “What will our PM Modi say about my mother who was burnt alive by armed Kuki Militants on May 28 at Serou village under Kakching district”.



He informed that his mother (late) Ibetombi, about 80 years, was burnt alive by armed miscreants at his house at Serou in Kakching District on May 28.

Dr. S Ibomcha said that his father S Churachand Singh, who died at 80, was a freedom fighter who was honoured by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. But none of the political leaders had expressed a single word about the brutal killing of his mother.

“On the early morning of May 28, the armed Kuki militants attack us from five different sites at Serou. Serou is a model village and the government allotted just around 22 personnel of the state force in the wake of the violence in the state,'' he added.

Ibomcha also said that the state forces retaliated when the miscreants attacked them where a miscreant was gunned down by the security forces in the middle of Serou Bazar.

He further informed that the villagers ran away to save their lives following the attack. However, his 80-year-old mother was inside the house and his nephew went to rescue his grandmother but could not do so as the militants fired upon him.

''A bullet hit at the arm of my nephew and he is presently undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital. Later, my mother was burnt alive by the Kuki militants”, Ibomcha said.

The MPP leader also questioned the motive behind the building of the pre-fabric houses for the displaced people at some specific places.

“Is the government planning to keep the Meitei people as refugees in their own land? If the Meitei indigenous people cannot be protected at their own places by providing adequate security forces what is the government for,'' Ibomcha said.



Meanwhile, Manipur International Youth Centre (MIYC) questioned the PM for not sharing a single word of sympathy on the callous incident of an aged old woman burnt alive on May 28 at Serou by miscreants.

In an official statement, MIYC said that 80 years old Sorokhaibam Ibetombi from Serou was allegedly burnt alive by a Kuki militant inside a house after locking all the doors from outside on May 28. The husband of a deceased person was the recipient of the All-India Freedom Fighter Tamrapatra Award. But no political leader including Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any national media dared to speak a single word when the aged old woman was mercilessly killed.

MIYC said that for more than two months, Manipur is reeling from violence resulting in the loss of many lives and properties. But PM Modi broke his silence after 77 days of ethnic violence by expressing condemnation of a single incident that two women paraded naked.

''The Government of India and the Prime Minister remain deaf and dumb to the several incidents happening in Manipur. Such one-sided nature sounds like they trying to cover up their failures by taking a one-sided view of the crisis,'' it alleged.

It further continued and stated that under the shadow of a draconian act of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), many Manipuri were killed, and tortured.

''Many Meitei women were molested, raped or attacked in capital city Delhi and metropolitan cities of India. However, these things didn't attract media,'' it said.