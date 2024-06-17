Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday (June 17) that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will initiate discussions with both the Meitei and Kuki communities to address the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur. This move aims to bridge the divide and restore harmony in the restive region, he said.

During a review of the security situation in Manipur, Shah emphasised the need for strategic deployment of central forces to maintain peace and order. He assured that the number of central forces in the state would be increased if necessary.

According to an official statement, Shah directed authorities to take strict legal action against those responsible for the violence, underscoring the government's commitment to restoring tranquillity in the northeastern state.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Corps HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh, and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair.