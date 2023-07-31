The survivors of the appalling incident in Manipur, where women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted, have approached the Supreme Court with a fresh petition concerning the viral video of their harrowing ordeal. Alongside the petition for justice, the victims have also requested the protection of their identities.

The case has caught the attention of the nation, prompting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to lead the bench in addressing the matter. Today, on July 31, the court is set to examine the response from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding this disturbing incident.

Last week, the home ministry informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the CBI has formally taken charge and registered an FIR in connection with the heinous sexual assault.

In a further plea, the MHA, represented by its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has urged the apex court to transfer the trial of the case outside Manipur to ensure a time-bound conclusion. As of now, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The shocking incident came to light on July 19 when a video of the assault went viral on various online platforms. The local police registered a case at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district, charging the perpetrators with abduction, gangrape, and murder.