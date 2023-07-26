Day after the Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga joined the solidarity march to express solidarity with the Zo people in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, angry womenfolk in Imphal West on July 26 burned the effigy of Zoramthanga on the streets of Sangolband, voicing their resentment against the chief minister.

As per reports, the womenfolk lashed out at CM Zoramthanga for allegedly speaking against the Meiteis during the Solidarity March in Aizawl on July 25.

The womenfolk alleged the Chief Minister was trying to portray Meiteis in a bad light in the ongoing unrest.



Also Read: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga joins thousands of people to protest against Manipur violence

Earlier on July 26, the NGO Co-ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), organised the rallies in different parts of the state, including the capital Aizawl.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy CM Tawnluia, ministers, and MLAs of the state cutting across party lines took part in the massive protest rally in Aizawl.

It is to be mentioned here that the crowd also funded a sum of Rs 10,18000 as a donation in the mass rally for the Zo people.

Thousands of common people joined them in the peaceful protest with placards and posters, decrying the violence in the neighbouring state.