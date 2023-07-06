Condemning the brutal killing of two people by armed miscreants, the womenfolk of Sekmaiji staged a sit-in protest at Sekmaijin Bazar Bridge under Kakching district demanding to hand over the deceased body within three days.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the protest, one of the protestors, Thounaojam Ayangleima Chanu said that the two persons namely Sagolsem Ngaleima and Irengbam Chingkheinganba Meetei were brutally killed by suspected armed militants.

They have been missing since July 4, however from social media they came to notice that they were allegedly killed by suspected militants.

She continued that the dead body is still unable to trace. The state government should take steps to find out the lifeless body within three days.

“We will submit a memorandum to the chief minister after this protest urging to find out the dead bodies of two people Sagolsem Ngaleima and Irengbam Chingkheinganba. The videos of torture against these two young men spread on social media. Through this, we came to know that they were brutally killed,” she explained.

Ayangleima said that the government and India and state government not taking up prompt action to end the present unrest is unfortunate. The leaders of the Manipur government are behaving like a puppet of the central government. Instead of addressing the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains mum even after two months of violence. Such unfair treatment against the people of Manipur provoked them to feel Manipur was not a part of India.

“Is Manipur not a part of India. Why did Prime Minister Modi remain silent when Manipur is in burning for almost two months? Because of this unequal treatment shown by the government of India, we used to demand Manipur to be separated from India,” she said.