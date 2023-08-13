The Zomi Mother’s Association (ZMA) on August 12 condemned the heinous act of rape of a 37-year-old Meitei woman in Churachandpur on May 3, 2023, while further stating that women and children are always the most vulnerable targets during any conflict.

Condemning the incident, the ZMA in a press note mentioned, “It is a matter of collective concern that women are the worst affected during the ongoing conflict in Manipur. Women and children are always the most vulnerable targets during any conflict. Kuki-Zomi community had already witnessed several instances of sexual violence, where our women are selectively targeted and raped by Meitei mobs because they belonged to the Kuki-Zomi community.

“Even as we demand justice for the Kuki-Zomi women victims of sexual violence, we request the concerned authorities to look into the matter of the alleged rape case that supposedly took place in Churachandpur on 3rd May, 2023. We request that the targeting of women in conflict and use of women as human shields be stopped immediately”, added ZMA in its press note.

The Zomi Mothers’ Association has expressed its deepest sympathy to the survivor of the above rape case. “We request that the case be taken up under the SIT set by Supreme Court to investigate the cases of sexual violence on women in Manipur during the ongoing conflict”, urged ZMA.

Also read : Manipur violence: Meitei women stage protest against gangrape of 37-year-old woman