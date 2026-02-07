Manipur Voice highlights AI sovereignty and inclusion at UN AI Summit in Bangkok

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms governance, economies and social systems worldwide, concerns over inclusion, sovereignty and equitable access took centre stage at a three-day international AI summit held under the aegis of the United Nations in Bangkok. The high-level gathering, attended by over 600 delegates from more than 150 countries, focused on advancing the vision of “AI for All” while addressing the widening digital divide faced by developing nations and smaller regions.

Organised by AI for Developing Countries, the summit brought together policymakers, technologists, civil society leaders and industry experts to deliberate on how artificial intelligence can be made more inclusive, context-sensitive and development-oriented for the Global South.

India was represented at the summit by Mr. Haobam Joyremba, Founder and Managing Director of CubeTen Technologies Pvt. Ltd., marking his third consecutive participation at United Nations platforms after earlier engagements in Geneva and Vienna. His continued presence at global AI forums underscored the growing relevance of voices from smaller states and underrepresented regions in shaping international technology policy.

During the Bangkok deliberations, several specialised working groups were formed to address sector-specific challenges. Mr. Joyremba actively contributed to two key groups—AI for Smaller Communities and AI for Governance—where he emphasised that artificial intelligence could significantly enhance governance in smaller states by improving service delivery, transparency, policy formulation and citizen engagement, provided the technology is locally grounded and context-aware.

However, he cautioned that many smaller regions suffer from a lack of structured digital data, rendering them virtually invisible to mainstream Large Language Models. This data deficit, he noted, limits meaningful participation and reinforces existing digital inequalities.

A major concern raised at the summit was the increasing concentration of global digital infrastructure in the hands of a few multinational technology corporations. Mr. Joyremba warned that such dependency poses strategic risks for developing countries, leading to technological lock-in, unchecked data extraction and long-term reliance on external platforms. Without timely intervention, he observed, the Global South risks remaining a passive consumer of AI technologies rather than an active contributor or co-creator.

The discussions also highlighted the broader issue of digital colonisation, where licensing costs flow outward, local governance needs remain unmet and cultural identities face erosion. Delegates stressed the importance of responsible AI design that preserves indigenous languages, traditions and region-specific governance frameworks.

One of the key outcomes of the summit will be a consolidated policy document encapsulating these concerns and recommendations. The document is expected to be placed before member nations for ratification, with the aim of influencing future international frameworks on AI sovereignty, inclusive governance and equitable technological development.