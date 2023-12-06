Voluntary shutdown by several individuals brought life to a standstill in several parts of Imphal Valley and adjoining districts.

The shutdown was observed by scores of people as a spontaneous reaction in protest against the killing of 13 persons in Tengnoupal district on December 4.

Commercial establishments, markets and schools remained closed in several parts of Imphal Valley including Imphal city. Normal life was affected as a result of the voluntary shutdown by the public. Apart from the Imphal Valley, districts such as Bishnupur and Kakching were also affected by the voluntary shutdown.

The last rite of 13 people killed at Leithao Village in Tengnoupal district by suspected Kuki militants was performed at Torongthel in Andro constituency under Imphal East district.

The mass cremation was held in the wee hours of this morning at around 3.30 am.

The mortal remains of 13 people were brought to a mass cremation site after post-mortem from Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) at around 6.30 pm yesterday.

At least 13 people who have been killed in an alleged ambush by suspected Kuki militants was brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences for post mortem on December 4.

The alleged ambush was carried out in a wooded area near Leithao Village in Tengnoupal District under Machi Police Station as per sources.