The Government of Manipur has expressed strong disapproval of comments made by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma regarding Manipur's internal matters.

This comes hours after, the Mizoram CM allegedly highlighted his opinion in an interview with a national daily, titled ‘Biren Singh a liability for party, state, people’.

Further refuting to the allegation made by the Mizoram CM, a press statement from the Manipur government highlighted that the Mizoram CM had previously delivered a controversial speech in the US, advocating for the formation of a Christian nation by including areas from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and India.

In his speech, Lalduhoma allegedly expressed a desire for unity under one leadership to achieve nationhood.

Manipur government noted that Mizoram CM Lalduhoma's political career has been marked by controversies. After leaving the Indian Police Service to join politics, and became the first MP in India to be discharged under the anti-defection law in 1986. In 2020, he was also the first MLA to be disqualified under the same law.

During the interview, the Mizoram CM suggested the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur and opposed the boundary fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border. He also called for the reunification of the Zo people and discussed the potential of armed militias in Manipur.



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Manipur government in its release stated that the Mizoram Government has consistently opposed the Indian Government's efforts to fence its borders with Myanmar, aimed at curbing illegal immigration and trafficking. Myanmar is considered the source of many issues faced by Manipur, including illegal immigration and drug problems.

Earlier on November 28, the Government of Manipur issued a strong rebuttal to a press statement released by the Mizo National Front (MNF) which called for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The rebuttal highlights Manipur's firm stance against external interference in its internal affairs and criticizes the MNF for its perceived anti-national activities and historical role in fostering discord.

In a press release, the Manipur government highlighted the Mizo National Front as an anti-national party, opposing efforts by the Indian Government to fence its open borders with Myanmar to curb illegal immigration, trafficking of arms and drugs, and ensure internal security and defence.

The release mentioned that Myanmar is the origin of most of the illegal immigration and drug problems that Manipur has faced. It recalled that the MNF had once run a secessionist movement in the then Mizo district of Assam.

The government further stated that the ongoing crisis in Manipur is due to illegal immigrants from Myanmar, whose economy, driven by illicit poppy cultivation, was hit under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s War on Drugs.