In a coordinated effort to curb the escalating conflict in Manipur, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF), launched an extensive 48-hour operation that dealt a decisive blow to warring factions. The operation, conducted over two days, resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like equipment, significantly undermining the capabilities of insurgent groups in the state.

On September 11, 2024, acting on precise intelligence, security forces conducted an operation in the Maulsang area of Churachandpur district. This raid led to the seizure of one 7.62mm AK series assault rifle with a magazine, three medium-sized country-made improvised mortars (locally known as "Pompi"), and other war-like supplies.

The following day, on September 12, in a thickly forested area southwest of Shejang in Kangpokpi district, the forces, with precise coordination, seized a modified M-16 rifle, a 7.5-foot country-made rocket, a large country-made mortar, ammunition, and other deadly supplies.

The recovered items have been handed over to the police for further investigation and proper disposal. This successful operation highlights the unwavering resolve of the security forces to neutralize insurgent threats, contributing to the restoration of peace and stability in the conflict-ridden region.

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