In a heartfelt tribute to their fallen husbands, a group of 30 Veer Naris (war widows), accompanied by their families, visited the Tupul landslide site in Marangching Village, Noney District, on Wednesday. The visit fulfilled a long-cherished wish of the martyrs' families to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved ones.

The tragic landslide, which struck in June 2022 following incessant rainfall, claimed the lives of several soldiers and workers engaged in the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal Mega Railway Project. Since the disaster, the families of the deceased had expressed a profound desire to visit the location where their loved ones perished in the line of duty. Recognizing the emotional significance of this request, the unit took the initiative to organize the visit, ensuring that the families could pay their respects.

During the solemn visit, the families participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and a prayer meeting at the site, paying homage to the martyrs. They also interacted with Army personnel and local authorities, who extended their emotional support and reaffirmed their commitment to assisting the Veer Naris.



The visit was not only a moment of remembrance but also a testament to the resilience and courage of the war widows. Standing at the very site where their husbands laid down their lives, the Veer Naris found solace in honoring their sacrifice, reinforcing the unbreakable bond between the armed forces and the families of its heroes. The initiative ensured that the sacrifices of these brave soldiers remain etched in the nation’s memory.