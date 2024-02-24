The Loktak Development Authority (LDA) released the Water Bird Census 2024 today, revealing a decrease in the number of water birds compared to previous years.

The Water Bird Census was carried out by LDA in association with the Indian Bird Conservation Network Mumbai and the Directorate of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Loktak Lake and its associated lakes.

The census was conducted in 50 different locations with the help of 150 volunteers and enumerators, operating under the supervision of Ng. Sanajaoba Meetei, SE/Wetland Incharge of LDA; Dr. RK Birjeet Singh from IBCN Mumbai, and Salam Rajesh Singh, an Environmentalist.

The census that started on January 20 this year, the team had sighted 14235 birds.

In 2023, the number of water birds reported was 21634; in the 2022 census was 47,472; in 2021 was 37992; in 2020 was 36,434; in 2019 was 39,110; in 2018 was 15841; in 2017 was 17333; in 2016 was 47085 and in 2015 was 50725.



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Addressing the media, the chairman of LDA, Moirangthem Asnikumar underscored the critical importance of collective efforts to improve the ecological conditions of these wetlands in the future. He extended sincere gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to this significant census.

He also highlighted the State Government's serious commitment to conserving Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands. Asnikumar provided updates on the ongoing rejuvenation initiative in Lamphelpat, noting remarkable improvements achieved within a short period.

He also pointed out that as wetlands improve, the population of water birds is expected to increase annually. He appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in the conservation efforts to protect these rare water birds.

Environmentalist Rajesh Salam also shared his opinion that increasing anthropogenic pressure on Loktak Lake and decreasing the water quality are the main contributing factors of the decreasing number of water birds.

There is a need for concerted efforts to improve and rejuvenate the wetlands and lakes to increase water birds.