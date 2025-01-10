A major environmental crisis has emerged at Loktak Lake, with bird species plummeting from 127 to approximately 50 over recent decades, officials revealed during a waterbird census training camp launched on Friday.

"This decline not only signals an ecological crisis but also threatens the deep connection between the lake's biodiversity and our cultural heritage," said M.Asnikumar Singh, chairman of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA), addressing 150 volunteers and experts gathered at the lake's Sendra conference facility.

The two-day Waterbird Motivation Camp 2025, organised by LDA and the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN), aims to prepare enumerators for a comprehensive census scheduled for January 18. The census will cover 50 designated locations across the lake, Manipur's largest wetland.

Participants received technical training in waterbird identification, census techniques, and field equipment operation. The initiative brings together multiple government agencies, including the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change and the Department of Forest.

Looking ahead, Singh announced plans to expand the annual census beyond Loktak Lake. "Manipur has 724 wetlands, with Loktak being the most significant. From next year, we aim to collaborate more extensively with IBCN and other partners to conduct a simultaneous census across all wetlands. This initiative will amplify awareness, foster youth participation, and strengthen conservation efforts statewide," he said.

The chairman called for broader community involvement in protecting Loktak Lake's ecosystem, highlighting the urgent need to preserve this vital habitat for future generations.