Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) on August 19 dismissed all the allegations of the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) accusing the former of being involved in the attack on Sipijang Village situated near Thawai Kuki Village of Kamjong District.

''The MNRF strongly refutes the allegation of WKZIC as baseless unfounded and unsubstantiated without any shred of evidence. It is highly unbecoming of an esteemed intellectual body like WKZIC pointing its accusing fingers at MRF for its involvement,'' the MNRF said in an official statement.

The Naga Revolutionary Front further said that they are not involved in this communal conflict in any manner whatsoever, adding, ''The MNRF is deeply pained by the unfolding ethnic crisis in the state of Manipur''.

''The bond of blood relationship between the Meitei and the Tangkhul cannot at all times be pulled in for any kind of adventure. At the same time the old wounds of the Kuki-Naga conflict should not be fracked in un-necessarily,'' it added.

Rather, MNRF is upholding both the communities in our prayer for sooner reconciliation, it said.