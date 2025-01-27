In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, along with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, has successfully recovered a significant cache of weapons and warlike stores in various districts of Manipur. The operations, which targeted both hill and valley regions, led to the recovery of 35 weapons, including firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

The operations commenced on January 19, 2025, with a targeted operation in the Lungkhongjang ridge, north of Bungte Chiru village in Bishnupur district. Acting on specific intelligence, the team recovered a modified sniper rifle, five 9mm pistols, two single-barrel rifles, grenades, and other warlike stores.

On January 20, 2025, another operation in the border areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts resulted in the seizure of one 9mm submachine gun, a .303 rifle, a pistol, a single-barrel breach-loaded gun, a country-made mortar, grenades, and additional ammunition. In Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Indo-Myanmar border, apprehending a suspect affiliated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) insurgent group. Intelligence-based operations in Noney and Thoubal districts also led to the recovery of various firearms, grenades, and warlike stores.

On January 23, 2025, joint operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Thoubal and Jiribam districts resulted in the recovery of hand grenades, pistols, and rifles. Further operations in Chandel, Imphal West, and Kakching districts on January 24 and 25 led to the recovery of more firearms, including a self-loading rifle, carbine machine gun, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The arrested individuals, along with the recovered weapons and warlike stores, have been handed over to the Manipur Police. The coordinated efforts between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local law enforcement agencies underscore their commitment to ensuring regional security and tackling the growing threats posed by insurgent groups in the area.