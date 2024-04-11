In a collaborative effort, the Assam Rifles, alongside the Manipur police, successfully apprehended a suspect who was found in possession of a significant sum of Rs 13,11,130 in cash.

Additionally, the apprehended individual was discovered to have in their possession a cache of weaponry, including a carbine machine gun, a pistol, a grenade, a shotgun, and accompanying ammunition.

Subsequent to the operation, both the suspect and the recovered items were transferred to the custody of the Ukhrul Police Station, where further investigations are set to take place to delve into the circumstances surrounding this apprehension and the possessions seized.

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