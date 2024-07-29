Wahengbam Shaya, a skilled artisan from Manipur, has been awarded the Sant Kabir Handloom Award for 2023, also known as the Kamala Devi Chattopadhyay Award.

The recognition comes from her exceptional work in the traditional art of Inaphi weaving.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media to congratulate Shaya on her achievement. In his tweet, he expressed pride in her accomplishment and its significance for the state.

Congratulations to Smt. Wahengbam Shaya, on receiving Sant Kabir Handloom Award (Kamala Devi Chattopadhyay Award) 2023.



Her exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to the traditional art of handloom weaving (Inaphi) have brought immense pride for Manipur. I wish her continued… pic.twitter.com/dflK9k1mpD — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 29, 2024

The Sant Kabir Handloom Award is a national-level recognition that celebrates outstanding craftsmanship in the handloom sector.

Shaya's expertise in Inaphi, a traditional Manipuri textile, has now gained national attention through this accolade.