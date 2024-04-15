Manipur Chief Minister N Biren SIngh on April 15 slammed Congress, accusing it of "appeasement politics" and saying that had Congress fenced the border, the situation wouldn't have become this bad. "Congress has always done appeasement policy. What is happening today is because of them. If they had fenced the border in their time, the influx hadn't happened. Who is Congress to tell about administrative facilities. But, BJP says not an inch of demography or integrity will be altered, but will restore peace with discussions," he said.

In a bid to restore peace and stability in the embattled state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his assurance during a recent visit. Singh stated the confidence instilled among the populace following Shah's promises, while simultaneously pointing fingers at the Congress party for exacerbating the turmoil gripping the region.

Singh's remarks came in the wake of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur, where he addressed concerns over border security, the Free Movement Regime (FMR), and the issue of illegal immigrants. Shah's reassurance resonated with Manipuris, with Singh highlighting the Home Minister's commitment to preserving the unity and integrity of the state under BJP's governance.

"The unity and integrity of Manipur won't be compromised under BJP's watch," stated Shah during his visit, echoing the sentiments echoed by Singh. The Chief Minister lambasted the Congress party, attributing the current state of affairs to their historical "appeasement politics." Singh contended that had Congress fortified the borders during their tenure, the influx of migrants could have been prevented, averting the present crisis.

Shah, in a rally held in Imphal, reiterated the BJP's steadfast commitment to preventing Manipur's disintegration, vowing to prioritize peace restoration in Prime Minister Modi's third term. "We will not let Manipur break down," declared Shah, underscoring BJP's resolve to tackle the root causes of the ongoing ethnic violence.