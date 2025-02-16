A wildfire broke out at Okshongbung Khunou, in Bishnupur district, on the afternoon of February 15, spreading quickly to surrounding areas.

Okshongbung Khunou, currently a red zone under Moirang Police Station, was once inhabited by Meitei families who had abandoned the village due to the ongoing conflict. Despite the desolate surroundings, the wildfire created panic among the residents of nearby areas.

Central security forces have been safeguarding the Moirang high canal area, and although Kuki villages lie on either side of Okshongbung Khunou, these too appear deserted.

The wildfire ignited at around 1 pm, but the exact cause remains unknown. The blaze spread rapidly, alarming locals and prompting a swift response. Fire tenders from the Moirang Fire Station, Moirang police, and troops from the CRPF and Sikh Regiment worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control. After a hard struggle, they successfully contained the inferno, preventing further damage.

While the exact cause of the wildfire is still under investigation, the coordinated efforts of the security forces and fire services helped avoid a larger disaster, restoring some sense of relief to the affected areas.