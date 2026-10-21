The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has called on the Centre and the Manipur government to ensure equal and impartial justice for all victims of the ethnic conflict, alleging differences in the authorities’ response to cases involving different communities.

In a statement, the organisation questioned the lack of what it described as adequate institutional action over the deaths of 32 Kuki-Zo civilians, the burning of 31 Kuki villages and at least 271 houses, and the displacement of more than 2,500 people from their ancestral homes.

KIM alleged that cases involving Meitei and Naga victims had received quicker responses from the authorities, while incidents affecting the Kuki-Zo community had not received comparable attention or resulted in adequate accountability.

"Equal protection under the law is a constitutional guarantee, not a selective privilege," said Janghaolun Haokip, information and publicity secretary of KIM.

Haokip said justice should not be determined by ethnic identity and called for equal treatment of all citizens under the law.

The organisation also highlighted the destruction of Kuki villages and the displacement of families, alleging that these incidents had not prompted adequate institutional intervention or accountability.

KIM demanded that the authorities act with equal urgency to investigate the killings of Kuki-Zo civilians, attacks on villages, destruction of homes and forced displacement of residents.

It urged the Centre and the state government to address what it described as institutional bias against the Kuki-Zo community and take steps to prevent further attacks. The organisation also called for measures to protect the lives, ancestral lands and rights of Kuki-Zo people as equal citizens of the country.

Haokip cautioned that continued neglect of the community’s grievances could affect its trust in and engagement with the two governments.

"Until and unless the Central and State Governments implement fair and impartial justice for all victims, irrespective of community, Manipur will never return to normalcy," he said.