Manipur will see real change or deepen wounds with PM's visit, warns COCOMI

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his September 13 visit to Manipur to address the state’s deep-rooted crisis, warning against reducing it to “tokenism” or mere inauguration of projects.

Khuraijam Athouba, convenor of COCOMI, said the Prime Minister’s visit, scheduled for tomorrow after a long absence, carries “both symbolic and practical weight” and should prioritise core issues destabilising Manipur.

“The visit should come with a clear set of priorities by acknowledging the real issues which states have been facing, and act with fairness,” Athouba said.

COCOMI reiterated its long-standing demands, urging the PM to focus on detecting illegal immigrants, implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), resettling internally displaced persons, and ending the ongoing proxy war. Athouba stressed that the state is facing “the brunt of illegal immigrants,” which has distorted its social and political balance, making mechanisms like the NRC critical for restoring stability.

Addressing the plight of internally displaced persons, Athouba highlighted that prolonged confinement in relief camps “not only deepens their trauma but also affects their livelihood” and erodes public trust. He urged decisive action to ensure their resettlement to rightful homes with dignity and security.

The committee also called for action against forces behind the ongoing proxy war, which it links to the controversial suspension of operations (SoO) agreements. They seek assurances from the Prime Minister on protecting the constitutional rights and freedom of movement for all residents.

“We have been curtailing freedom of movement across the state since the onset of the crisis. Without the restoration of this right, peace will remain hollow and always incomplete. There we expect this visit to make some significant changes in the status quo that has been maintained for 28 months,” Athouba said.

He added that PM Modi’s message must reaffirm “equality, justice and security of all the indigenous people of the state” and issue a clear warning to those obstructing peace. “We must not tolerate proxy war, terrorism, demographic imbalance,” he said, urging that the visit set clear priorities to address the real issues and act with fairness.

COCOMI warned that failing to address these issues could deepen wounds and distrust among the people of Manipur, making the Prime Minister’s engagement crucial for meaningful change.