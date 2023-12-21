The Directorate of Education(S) in Manipur has issued a notification declaring a winter break for all schools in the state. The break is scheduled to commence on December 23, 2023 and will extend until the December 30, 2023.

The decision, as communicated through Notification No. AO/147/AC/2011(4)-DE(S), comes in light of the prevailing cold weather conditions in the region and the impending festive season leading up to the New Year. This move is aimed at ensuring the well-being of students and staff during the chilly weather and allowing them to celebrate the upcoming festivals and welcome the New Year with their families.

The official notification states, "It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that there will be a holiday for all schools in Manipur from the 23rd of December, 2023, till the 30th of December, 2023. This is issued as per the approval of the Government vide letter No. MISCS-18/3/2022- EDN(S)-EDN(S)-Part(1) dated the 21st December, 2023."