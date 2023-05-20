In a significant development, the state of Manipur is experiencing a gradual normalization, indicating a positive shift towards rebuilding lost trust and belief, according to Kuldeip Singh, the adviser (security) to the Manipur Government. Speaking at a press conference held at the Chief Minister's secretariat on May 20, Singh highlighted the improvements in the law and order situation, while acknowledging that certain unwanted incidents still occur.

Singh emphasized that recent instances of community members rescuing individuals instead of resorting to hostility have been observed, exemplifying the growing confidence and trust between communities. He cited examples such as the Churachandpur Young People Association and Kuki Students Organisation rescuing and handing over two individuals each to the security forces for safe passage and reunification with their families. Similarly, locals and Manipur Police rescued another person from the Imphal area, who was then handed over to the Army. These acts of compassion demonstrate a positive change in the prevailing atmosphere.

The relaxation of curfew hours in various districts is another encouraging sign of progress. Currently, in seven districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl, the curfew is relaxed from 5 am to 4 pm. In Churachandpur and Chandel, the curfew relaxation period is from 5 am to 3 pm, in Kangpokpi from 6 am to 11 am, and in Tengnoupal from 7 am to 11 am. Notably, there is no curfew in Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, and Ukhrul.

Singh also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Assam Rifles and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in providing assistance to the displaced population. A total of 11,373 individuals from Kangpokpi were relocated to Churachandpur, while four people from Churachandpur were moved to Kangpokpi. Additionally, 54 individuals from Keithelmanbi were safely transferred to other locations.

Efforts to restore normalcy extend to the designated camps of Suspension of Operation (SoO), where surprise inspections are being conducted. Singh mentioned that the number of militants in these camps is increasing, and authorities are actively monitoring the situation. In a successful operation, the Assam Rifles confiscated 10 kg of explosives and 2000 detonators before they could reach miscreants.

On the security front, significant progress has been made, with the recovery of 488 looted arms and 6800 ammunition. Singh assured that all possible measures are being taken to resolve the blockage on National Highway Number 2. In the meantime, transportation of essential goods will be facilitated through National Highway 37.