Manipur: Woman among 4 insurgents arrested for extortion

Manipur Police have arrested four active members of proscribed insurgent groups involved in multiple extortion activities across different districts of the state.

On November 10, police personnel apprehended Thongam Anand Singh, alias Eku (33), a self-styled Sergeant Major of the PREPAK (PRO) group, from the vicinity of his residence at Sekmaijin Thongam, under Mayang Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district. Singh was allegedly involved in extortion activities in Kakching district. A mobile phone used in the operation was seized from his possession.

On the same day, another arrest was made when a team of police detained Thokchom Bijoy Singh, alias Bhopen, Bike, Tayai, Kheda (56), a self-styled Lance Corporal of the RPF/PLA, from Yairipok Kakmayai Maning Leikai, Thoubal district. A native of Thinungei Awang Leikai, Bishnupur district, he was reportedly involved in extortion from government employees in Bishnupur district. Police recovered a mobile phone and two SIM cards during the operation.

Continuing the crackdown, on November 11, Manipur Police arrested two more active members of the RPF/PLA from their respective residences at Dibong Sanakhong under Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shantosh Boro (30) and Mrs. Hodam (O) Moromi Devi (31). Both were allegedly engaged in extortion from private schools.