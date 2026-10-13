Manipur woman dies at RIMS, family alleges medical negligence

Family members of a 25-year-old woman staged a protest at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on October 13, alleging medical negligence after she died following childbirth.

The woman, Thokchom Ongbi Binaroi, was admitted to RIMS on Monday and delivered a baby. However, she died on Tuesday, prompting her relatives to protest at the hospital premises.

Following her death, family members allegedly damaged chairs, flower pots and window panes on the hospital premises.

Her husband alleged that although the baby was delivered safely, his wife remained inside the operation theatre for an extended period.

He claimed that she was bleeding heavily when she was brought out of the operation theatre and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Tuesday morning.

"Doctors later informed us that her condition could not be stabilised," he said, alleging possible lapses in medical care and demanding accountability from the doctors concerned.

RIMS authorities were not available for comment on the allegations.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the family's allegations of medical negligence remain to be clarified by the hospital authorities.