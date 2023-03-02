Five women organizations in Manipur have jointly demanded the immediate arrest of all remaining culprits involved in the brutal killing of Akoijam Nonganba alias Aging. Speaking at a press conference on March 2, the organizations condemned the heinous act and warned of launching various forms of agitation if the state government fails to fulfill their demand.

According to the president of Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), Lourembam Nganbi, two persons have already been arrested in connection with the murder. They have been identified as NSCN (IM) deputy kilonser Moses Gonmei and Thokchom Sonia. During interrogation, they revealed that one Stephen Dangmei was also involved in the crime, but the state government has not taken any steps to apprehend him.

Nganbi alleged that if members of NSCN (IM) were involved in such heinous crimes, their leaders should take action against such activities, as it reflects poorly on their party. However, both the state government and NSCN (IM) have not taken any stringent action against Stephen Dangmei, who is the boss of Moses Gonmei.

The women organizations vowed to continue fighting against cruel and barbaric acts until justice is delivered. They called on the state government to take legal action against whoever was involved in the brutal killing, warning that failure to do so would embolden criminals in the state.

The other women organizations that participated in the press conference are Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Lup, Iramdam Kanba Apunba Lup (IKAL), Women Association for Socio Economic Development (WASEDEV), and Kanglamei.

Akoijam Nonganba alias Aging was 40 years old and hailed from Kwakeithel Awang Konjeng Leikai under Imphal West. He was the son of an ex-minister. His body was found at Changoubung village, located 3 km away from Kangpokpi Police Station in Kangpokpi district, at around 2.30 pm on February 12.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed the following day and staged a one-day sit-in-protest at the community hall of Kwakeithel Konjeng Awang Leikai, Imphal West, demanding the arrest of the culprits. The convenor of the JAC stated that Nonganba had gone out from his residence along with Thokchom Sonia on February 11 but did not return home. The family members thought that he might be staying at his resort called 'Cicada.' However, a person informed Nonganba's family over the phone that his body had been found at Changoubung village.

The two accused, NSCN (IM) deputy kilonser Moses Gonmei and Thokchom Sonia, are currently in custodial remand for further investigation. The women organizations are now calling for the immediate arrest of all remaining culprits involved in the brutal killing.