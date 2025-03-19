The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), in collaboration with the Thoubal District Administration, conducted a camp sitting at the Conference Hall of the DC Thoubal Office Complex to assess the living conditions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and conflict-affected women.

During the interaction, MSCW Member Secretary W. Phajatombi Devi highlighted the Commission’s role as a statutory body dedicated to safeguarding women's rights and addressing their concerns.

She expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by women in relief camps and urged government departments to ensure their essential needs are met.

MSCW Chairperson Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, who presided over the meeting, appreciated the efforts of the District Administration in assisting IDPs. She stressed the importance of awareness programs for displaced women and called on various departments to provide more support.



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Deputy Commissioner A. Subhash Singh, IAS, assured that the District Administration, in coordination with relevant departments, is actively monitoring the situation in relief camps. He emphasized that skill development training is being provided to IDPs to help them sustain their livelihoods.

The camp saw the participation of MSCW members, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADM) B. Lokeshor Sharma, SDO Thoubal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), ZEO Thoubal, Executive Engineer (PHED), District Social Welfare Officer, District Programme Officer (DPO), along with representatives of IDPs and various NGOs working in Thoubal district.

The MSCW’s visit underscored the urgent need for continuous support and intervention to improve the conditions of displaced women and their families in relief camps across Manipur.