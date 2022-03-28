On Sunday a team of Kaching Police Commanders arrested a woman drug peddler.

The woman identified herself as Sneha Thounaojam. Heroin powder weighing about 800 grams was also recovered from her possession.

The peddler was then handed over to the Kakching Police Station, along with the seized items. Manipur Police has given a clarion call to all the drug peddlers in the state to surrender, as the war on drugs would continue and all peddlers will be arrested.

Earlier on 26 March a team of Tengnoupal Police have successfully nabbed an offender and confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth around Rs 2 Crores from his possession at Tengnoupal District, Manipur.

According to reports, the security forces have busted a massive narco haul and recovered 30 soap cases of brown sugar & 80,000 WY tablets worth about Rs 2 Crores.

Meanwhile, narcotics worth about Rs 9 Crores has been seized on Thursday.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also stated on Friday that “Any person arrested with illegal drugs would face a compulsory jail term of one year, which will be extendable up to two years under the relevant act.