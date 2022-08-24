In a pre-dawn action in the Urup Kangthak area of Imphal East district, a combined team of Manipur Police recovered fake Indian currency, suspected drugs, and a woman peddler.

Based on reliable information, the search op team managed to arrest a woman involved in the selling of illegal drugs in one house located at Urup Kangthak, Imphal East. A combined team consisting of three teams of Special Team, Imphal East led by SI Ng. Debeshwar Singh assisted by SI T. Lenin Sharma assisted by HC M. Santa Singh, HC Ch. Sonamani Singh of Special Team, Imphal East along with ladies constable, two teams of CDO/IE, and the volunteers of YADA Khergao under the supervision of Shri M. Pradip Singh, IPS, SP/Imphal East, and the command of Shri Kh. Herojit Singh, MPS, Addl. SP(Ops), Imphal carried out the search op.

Imphal East police team rushed to the said house and conducted a house search operation. In that, Mrs. Taslima, (25), wife of Md. Sabir Ali of Urup Kangthak was arrested from her residence along with 5 soap cases containing suspected Heroin powder, 3970 nos. of suspected WY tablets, and one Redmi Smartphone.

On weighing using a weighing scale, all the soap cases found contained to be 60 grams of suspected Heroin powder in total (including the transparent polythene) and 26 bundles and 89 numbers of 500 fake currency notes, 101 numbers of 500 fake currency uncut sheets & 3 packets of empty plastic vials.

From her disclosure, one Md. Bocha (33), son of Late Md. Ali of Kiyamgei Makha Leikai was also arrested along with 1 soap case and 144 Nos. of suspected SP capsules from his residence at 6:30 am.

And another youth namely Umar (24) son of Md. Jalal of Keirao was also arrested along with one Laptop and one Printer from his shop located at Keirao Litan Makhong at 6:50 am.

The said accused persons along with the seized articles are then handed over to OC Irilbung PS for taking up necessary legal action against them.