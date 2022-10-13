As many as seven women bodies have urged the state government of Manipur not to commercialise locally brewed wine.

Further, in meeting with the Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, president of Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), Ima L Ngangbi urged the chief minister that except for restricted production for custom and traditional uses, no locally brewed wine should be commercialized.

Women groups met Chief Minister N Biren Singh today and reiterated their strong stand against the lifting of the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991.

AMKIL along with seven other women's bodies requested the Manipur Chief Minister to strictly enforce the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991 with the participation of the general public and women's organizations.

