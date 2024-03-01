Imphal Valley reverberated with protests on February 29 as citizens rallied against the crackdown on village volunteers and Arambai Tenggol members. Across various districts of the valley, demonstrators took to the streets voicing their staunch support for those at the forefront of defending against armed Kuki militants.

During daylight hours, a widespread sit-in protest gripped the region, while as dusk fell, torch-lit rallies led by women illuminated the night sky. Protestors criticized government attempts to apprehend these defenders labeling such actions as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Highlighting the crucial role played by village volunteers and Arambai Tenggol in thwarting Kuki aggression, demonstrators called upon the government to acknowledge and appreciate their tireless efforts. "They are our protectors, our sons," remarked one of the protesting women stating the indispensable role these volunteers play in safeguarding peripheral areas of the state.

Amidst chants echoing demands for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact with Kuki militants, protestors highlighted the urgency of restoring peace and normalcy in the state. "The current crisis demands action," cautioned one protestor, hinting at more intensified agitation should the government fail to heed the people's call.

Slogans such as "Stop crackdown on village volunteers and Arambai Tenggol," "Abrogate SoO," "Withdraw Assam Rifles from Manipur," and "Implement NRC in the State" echoed through the streets.